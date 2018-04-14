Women’s tennis survives against Nevada in 4-3 home victory

Senior Jana Buth goes for a hit during the Aztecs 4-1 victory over University of San Francisco at the Aztec Tennis Center on April 8.

Senior Jana Buth goes for a hit during the Aztecs 4-1 victory over University of San Francisco at the Aztec Tennis Center on April 8.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State women’s tennis defeated University of Nevada, Reno, 4-3, in a match which came down to the final game at the Aztec Tennis Center on April 13.

SDSU (10-10, 1-1 MW) was unable to earn the doubles point, putting the team into an early hole.

Head coach Peter Mattera said the Aztecs showed grit in coming back to win the match against Nevada (6-8, 0-3 MW) after falling behind after doubles.

“To our teams credit, I thought they came out to a very good fight in singles, we knew it was going to be close sure enough,” Mattera said. “I thought we showed some heart and some soul there down the stretch and came back.”

One bright spot on doubles was a win by seniors Jana Buth and Paola Diaz, who defeated freshman Melissa Huchet and junior Marta Ruedas (6-4).

Diaz said she was pleased with how Buth and herself were able to finish out the tight match.

“We were able to close when it was time, so that was good.” Diaz said

In singles, SDSU junior Magda Aubets fought for the win against senior Blaga Delic 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, in a match which Aubets described as both physically and mentally draining.

“We play really similar, similar styles, who was more stronger mentally,” Aubets said. “Things got me but I feel really good and didn’t give up.”

Mattera said that Aubets win was an important turning point in the match for the Aztecs.

“She played really well at the end to seal the deal which was obviously a very important point,” he said.

In the final match — the longest of the day — an under-the-weather Diaz was able to win the point which the Aztecs needed to win the match.

“(Diaz) is very sick, it’s not a little sick it’s a lot sick,” Mattera said. “But Paolo is a senior, she’s a warrior and god bless her, she came through for us when we needed her.”

Diaz was tired and feeling the effects of her illness during her second set, but assistant coach Nicolas Vinel was with her the whole time, motivating her towards the win.

“(Vinel) was there with me and was like ‘Paola you can win this’,” Diaz said. “That was really it for me, a change right there, I was like ‘ok you know, start over from here and let’s go’.”

SDSU has only two games remaining in the regular season, with its next match scheduled for April 17 at Fresno State University.