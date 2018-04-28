Grand slam propels softball to 6-2 victory over Colorado State

Shelby Thompson stands ready at the plate during the Aztecs 6-2 victory over Colorado State on April 28 at SDSU Softball Stadium.

San Diego State softball defeated Colorado State University 6-2 on April 28 at SDSU Softball Stadium.

After a tough loss the day before, the Aztecs managed to tie the series 1-1.

SDSU went into game two with a vengeance.

“Yesterday they came out hard in the first inning,” senior outfielder Zaria Meshack said. “We were like ‘this time we’re going to come out hard’. Honestly it was just like we didn’t want to get beat on our home field again.”

Junior catcher Molly Sturdivant went to work early, hitting a grand slam in the first inning.

“Last year they took the series against us,” Sturdivant said. “So we have this mindset that we’re not going to lose this series because we really want to show that we’ve worked hard and are ready to fight on the field.”

Sturdivant has hit both of SDSU’s two grand slams this season.

“It’s kind of relieving because we have been hitting those shots and they just (get) caught,” Sturdivant said. “It’s exciting to actually get it past the fence.”

Head coach Kathy Van Wyk said it is nice to finally see Sturdivant’s hard work pay off.

“Molly’s been super frustrated all year,” she said. “She puts the weight of the world on her shoulders and she knows that we count on her to come through with those big hits. I’m just so happy for her, it’s a huge weight lifted off of her.”

Van Wyk said she focuses a lot on keeping the girls’ heads up.

“We keep making the point that it’s a team game,” she said. “Everybody has to find ways to come through, we need contributions from everyone. You hope that they take that to heart, but they also come up in the biggest situations and they have high expectations. That’s what makes them great players.”

During an intense third inning, senior pitcher Alex Formby survived several bases loaded scares that could have changed the outcome of the game. The stakes were high and the crowd grew louder, but Formby said she does not let it get to her.

“I’m actually surprised at how much I don’t hear,” she said. “I’m too focused.”

Van Wyk said she does not worry when it comes to Formby being under pressure.

“Alex doesn’t worry me,” Van Wyk said. “I know she’s just a fighter and she’s going to figure things out. She’s great at figuring out what adjustments she needs to make to get it where it needs to be. She figured out how to get out of the inning, so I have total confidence in her.”

SDSU will play CSU in the third and final day of the series Sunday, April 29 at noon at SDSU Softball Stadium.

“We just have to take what we learned today and go with the momentum tomorrow,” Meshack said.

Both teams have displayed a lot of energy and passion for the game. Van Wyk said that the team has to match their energy.

“The team that plays with the most heart tomorrow is the team that is going to win it,” she said.