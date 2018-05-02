Senior Farewell: Brian del Carmen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being a copy editor is generally a thankless job. But as my spirit animal Ron Swanson once said, “You choose a thankless job, you can’t be upset when nobody thanks you. Don’t start chasing applause and acclaim. That way lies madness.”

I do my job because it’s my job.

So without thanks, I thought I’d take this opportunity to make a few observations and to leave The Daily Aztec staffs of past, present and future a few bits of advice.

Know that I was listening and that I remember. It’s the duty of a copy editor to see and hear what others do not, be it exciting or mundane, decent or vulgar. If I write a book later on that contains a character that is similar to you, please remember that any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

To the copy editors still fighting the good fight, don’t expect thanks for things that never see the light of day. Check for missing paragraphs, story jumps and photo credits because it is the right thing to do. Double check the spelling of every person and location’s name, and then check again. Hound your staff to always do better.

Take no consideration of all the comments I made that people thought were mean. I was just trying to help. Preparing you for a world without safe spaces. I’m not sorry. Good luck out there.

And finally, appreciate the knowledge and experience of those older than you. While I wasn’t the oldest person on staff — thanks Dyer — I appreciated all the old jokes. I look forward to to seeing the rapid deterioration of social status as you go from an all-knowing college senior to fledgling adult. Watch out for that first step. It’s a doozy.