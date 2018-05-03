Police on the lookout for two men who tried to steal student’s phone
May 3, 2018
Police were searching for two people suspected of trying to steal a cellhone from a San Diego State student Thursday.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when two men grabbed the student’s phone while they were walking near the intersection of Campanile Drive and Montezuma Road, according to an incident warning from university police.
The student was able to get the phone back from the suspects, and no injuries were reported.
The two suspects were described as black men in their 20s, wearing gray hoodies.
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.
