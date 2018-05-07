Crime report: Drunkenness at Trader Joe’s, yelling profanity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Public Intoxication

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail after being reported for public intoxication at Broken Yolk just before 12:50 a.m. April 21.

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol and stumbling away from Trader Joe’s at about 5:40 p.m. April 24.

Trespassing

At about 9:30 a.m. April 19, a non-SDSU student was cited for refusing to leave campus after singing, dancing and getting in the faces of passers-by at Cuicacalli Walk.

Disturbing the Peace

At about 6:15 p.m. April 20 a non-SDSU student was reported to university police for yelling offensive and profane language at black students at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The man was ordered to stay off campus for seven days.

Three men were reported entering Theta Chi’s backyard with a dog before proceeding to kick and throw a basketball at the dog at 8:40 a.m. April 25.

Theft

An SDSU student was detained for theft of two candy items from the East Commons Aztec Market at about 2:15 p.m. April 18. The student was cited and released.

A backpack was reported stolen from the back patio of the Theta Chi fraternity house at 6:30 p.m. April 21.

At about noon April 25 an SDSU student was detained for theft of milk at the East Commons Aztec Market. The student was cited and released.