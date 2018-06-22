Campus gas leak prompts building evacuations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A gas leak broke out on campus on Friday morning, prompting the evacuation of three campus buildings.

The buildings threatened include the Communications building, Hardy Tower and the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building, according to a university text alert.

The buildings were evacuated around 9:15 a.m., and the university announced the leak had been stopped and it was safer to reenter the evacuated buildings about 10 a.m.

The cause of leak was attributed to a nearby construction project, according to the university.