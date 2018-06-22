Campus gas leak prompts building evacuations
June 22, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A gas leak broke out on campus on Friday morning, prompting the evacuation of three campus buildings.
The buildings threatened include the Communications building, Hardy Tower and the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building, according to a university text alert.
The buildings were evacuated around 9:15 a.m., and the university announced the leak had been stopped and it was safer to reenter the evacuated buildings about 10 a.m.
The cause of leak was attributed to a nearby construction project, according to the university.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.