Blog: The Daily Aztec wins big at Society of Professional Journalists local chapter awards

2017-18 Editor in Chief Andrew Dyer (right) and 2018-19 Editor in Chief Will Fritz (left) hold up The Daily Aztec's award for Best College Newspaper. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bey-Ling Sha, director of SDSU's School of Journalism and Media Studies.

San Diego State’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Aztec, was once again named “Best College Newspaper” by the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at this year’s local journalism awards banquet on July 17.

It’s the second year in a row The Daily Aztec had taken home the award.

Several Daily Aztec writers and editors also won individual awards in news writing, editorial writing, illustration, photography and video production.

The Society of Professional Journalists pro chapter, San Diego, is part of the national SPJ organization that promotes good journalism practices and recognizes outstanding work on both the professional and collegiate level.

The Daily Aztec awardees were:

Best Newspaper

1st Place: The Daily Aztec staff.

Feature Photo

1st Place: Kelly Smiley, “Opening the ‘Door of Hope.’”

Sports Photo

1st Place: Kelly Smiley, “Rashaad Penny hurdles the Boise State defense.”

News or Feature Series

1st Place: Will Fritz, Bella Ross and Jasmine Bermudez, “Aztec Mascot Controversy.”

3rd Place: Lauren J. Mapp, “New CSU program automatically substitutes supply orders with sustainable options.”

News Story

1st Place: Sofia Bert, “Maya residents molded by unwanted spores.”

Newscast

1st Place: Diana Guerrero, Carolina Lopez, Mirella Lopez, “Campus prepares for ‘Great Shake.’”

Opinion/Editorial

1st Place: The Daily Aztec Staff, “Editorial: Black minds, like black lives, matter.”

Illustration or Cartoon

1st Place: Mary York, “Black minds matter”, The Daily Aztec

In-Depth Reporting Story

2nd Place: Andrew Dyer, “Students say campuses not friendly to conservative values.”

Layout and Design

2nd Place: The Daily Aztec Staff, “Friendship park front page Nov. 29, 2017.”

Arts and Entertainment Story

3rd Place: Lauren J. Mapp, “Coffee shops in San Diego have grounds to brew popularity.”

Feature Story

3rd Place: Lauren J. Mapp, “SoCal Bronies gallop to SDSU.”