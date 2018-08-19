A guide to San Diego’s upcoming concerts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Not only is San Diego a great city for its coastal climate, unbelievable beaches and tourist attractions, but it also happens to be quite the hub for concerts.

As the cool fall air breaks through the summer heat, many artists will stop by San Diego to perform at one of the city’s many venues.

Whether the show is at a small venue like SOMA or a big festival like KAABOO, there is bound to be at least one must-see concert going on at a time. Here’s a cumulative guide to all the musicians that will stop through local venues in the coming months for live shows.

Tuesday, Aug. 21: Jack White at Viejas Arena

The rock star that is known for his now-disbanded duo, the White Stripes, will stop by Viejas Arena on campus at San Diego State early this school year. White is known for not using a setlist during his performances, allowing his shows to flow naturally.

Songs you may know: “Lazaretto,” “Seven Nation Army”

Song you should listen to: “Love is Blindness”

Wednesday, Aug. 22: J. Cole at Viejas Arena

Rapper J. Cole will stop by campus in late August while headlining his “KOD” tour. Cole released his highly anticipated album “KOD” in late April, which topped charts shortly after. His previous albums “4 Your Eyez Only” and “2014 Forest Hills Drive” were also huge successes in his career.

Songs you may know: “ATM,” “No Role Modelz”

Song you should listen to: “Neighbors”

Saturday, Sept. 1: Sam Smith at Valley View Casino Center

The talented pop singer is known for his sappy ballads and bubbly personality. His latest album “The Thrill of It All” was released in 2017 and is still making its way on pop radio daily.

Songs you may know: “Too Good at Goodbyes”, “Stay With Me”

Song you should listen to: “Omen (Acoustic)”

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Leon Bridges at CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Leon Bridges is coming to SDSU’s Open Air Theatre in early September after releasing his new album, “Good Thing” this year. The singer is acclaimed for his strong vocals and gospel sound.

“Open Air is fun if you’re seeing any band in general,” finance junior Cole Silverman says. “I saw a Pink Floyd cover band there and it was a great time. You do have to stay in your seat and some people may be sitting or standing which could cause a dilemma but (it’s) still a great time.”

Songs you may know: “Across the Room,” “Coming Home”

Song you should listen to: “River”

Sept. 14 – 16: KAABOO Music Festival at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The 4-year-old music festival consistently showcases a wide variety of genres that headline the fairgrounds in mid-September. This year’s artists include Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant, Post Malone, Halsey, Katy Perry and more. Three-day passes or single-day passes are available on the festival’s website.

Thursday, Sept. 20: Jason Aldean at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

The chart-topping country singer will hit San Diego on his fall tour at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, which is famous for hosting country artists. His new album “Rearview Town” made a boom on the country charts earlier this year.

Songs you may know: “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Any Ol’ Barstool”

Song you should listen to: “Drowns the Whiskey”

Sunday, Sept. 23: Greta Van Fleet at Observatory North Park

The Michigan native rock band continues the classic sounds of the 1970s while bringing in new energy and spunk to classic rock. The young band of brothers has dominated festivals all summer long and is all the rock world can seem to talk about. The band has only released a double EP, “From the Fires,” but has a new album due out by the end of the year.

Songs you may know: “Black Smoke Rising,” “When the Curtain Falls”

Song you should listen to: “Flower Power”

Thursday, Sept. 27: Beyoncé and Jay-Z at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

The Hollywood couple is on tour again after their famous “On the Run” tour a few years back. Beyoncé’s Coachella performance proved to the world that her skills as a performer are just as great as they’ve always been.

Songs you know: “Drunk in Love,” “Crazy in Love”

Song you should listen to: “Partition”

Sept. 29 and 30: CRSSD Festival at Waterfront Park San Diego

CRSSD Festival’s lineup this year is filled with DJs ranging from AC Slater to Duke Dumont. The EDM/house music festival draws in hundreds of attendees every year at Waterfront Park.

Monday, Oct. 15: Hozier at Observatory North Park

This powerful singer swept the charts with his single “Take Me to Church” for months and since his first EP, everyone has been waiting for new music. Hozier’s ability to make listeners fall in love with his emotional lyrics with his acoustic sound is what keeps his fans so committed to his shows.

“With festivals taking over the world, it’s always nice to have a nice local venue place that gets bigger names,” English junior Mitchell Mednick says about the Observatory. “Not only does it bring good music energy to San Diego but also helps further North Park as a new hipster community in SD.”

Songs you know: “Take Me to Church,” “Someone New”

Song you should listen to: “Like Real People Do”

Sunday, Oct.21: Whethan at The Observatory North Park

The 19-year-old DJ performed at Coachella this year and wooed the crowd. He has previously done collaborations with other DJs such as Louis the Child, Flux Pavillion and more. He remixes pop music and turns them into party anthems. He is also featured on the “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack.

Songs you know: “Good Nights,” “Perfect Places (Remix)”

Song you should listen to: “Sleepy Eyes”

Saturday, Nov. 3: Mac Miller at CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

After a rough year of breakups and legal troubles, Mac Miller is back with his new album, “Swimming.” The rapper is known for his unique sound and party tracks, along with his lyrically creative verses.

Songs you know: “Donald Trump,” “Party on Fifth Ave.”

Song you should know: “Self Care”

Saturday, Dec. 8: Fleetwood Mac at Viejas Arena

Fleetwood Mac’s classic hits have been playing on the radio for decades now and are finally back on the road for what the members are saying is their final tour. Despite recently losing star guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham, the band will still be traveling across the U.S. to say their last goodbyes.

Songs you know: “Dreams,” “Landslide”

Song you should listen to: “Never Going Back Again”

Other Concerts:

Saturday, Sept.1: Smashing Pumpkins at Viejas Arena

Monday, Sept. 17: Miguel at CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wednesday, Sept. 19: The Neighbourhood at Observatory North Park

Thursday, Sept. 20: Chvrches at CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Saturday, Sept. 22: The Eagles, Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers at Petco Park

Sunday, Sept. 23: Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick at Petco Park

Thursday, Sept. 27: Ringo Starr and His All Starr band at Humphreys Concert by the Bay

Friday, Sept. 28: The Wombats at House of Blues

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Courtney Barnett at Observatory North Park

Monday, Oct. 22: ZHU at Observatory North Park

Saturday, Nov. 17: Billie Eilish at SOMA