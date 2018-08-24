SDSU students create CBD company that has changed lives

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After Ayman Dandashi severed all his nerves, tendons and ulnar artery in his right arm in a life threatening accident, he had no choice but to turn to another solution for his pain. While most people are prescribed to take opioid painkillers and anti epileptic drugs, Dandashi had allergic reactions and terrible mental side effects from the drugs. That is when he discovered cannabidiol, better known as CBD oil.

“CBD oil immediately helped me with my nerve pain and inflammation, and after two weeks of using it I even developed a new sense of mental clarity and motivation to recover as fast as possible,” Dandashi, an international business junior, said. I was told that it would take one to two years to get full range of motion in my hand. I got full range of motion back at 6 months and now my sensation is slowly coming back as well. I learned more and more about CBD and its benefits over time and I wanted everybody to find a natural alternative that actually works for any mental or physical issues.”

Dandashi shared the life changing effects he experienced with friends communications junior Jackson Dean and economics and accounting junior Scott Smith. When the two friends tried CBD oil for themselves they too found many benefits from the oil.

That’s when they three of them were inspired to create their own companies, “CBDaily Solutions” and “Chill Brew Coffee”.

CBDaily Solutions sells CBD oil and topicals online featuring different flavors and providing customers with many uses for the oil. Chill Brew Coffee is CBD infused cold brew coffee helping customers drink the cannabidiol.

The oil is safe to use on all humans and animals and according to the Dandashi, Dean and Smith, the health benefits are endless. Some of these benefits Dandashi claims the oil has include help fighting anxiety, depression, pain, insomnia, inflammation, mood imbalances and more. It also can help with chronic illness’ such as diabetes, arthritis, epilepsy and even cancer. In addition to the oil customers can purchase a salve made with Shea butter and essential oils that can help with sore muscles, achy joints and scars.

Each of the young entrepreneurs use the oil for their own personal reasons, “I use CBD oil in many different ways, but I have to mention how much it has helped me with Insomnia and not being able to sleep at night. On the other side of it I am very lethargic in the morning from a sleeping disorder. CBD helps take away the nausea and brain fog in the morning,” said co-creator Scott Smith.

Jackson Dean on the other hand says he takes CBD oil everyday even though he has no specific reason to. “I use it everyday even when I don’t necessarily have any reason to do so. CBD can be incredibly effective against preventing chronic diseases and disorders that might develop later in life so I do my best to take it as often as possible.”

Individuals can use the oil by taking two drops daily or mixing it into smoothies, juice or any other cooking.

Customers can purchase this natural oil online through their website www.cbdailysolutions.com or through their instagram page @cbdailysolutions. At the moment the trio is selling Chill Brew Coffee at the Ocean Beach farmers market on Wednesdays and through their instagram @ChillBrewCoffee, but hope to have the coffee in stores soon.

“The most common misconceptions are that CBD is the same thing as marijuana. CBD is completely separate, it only contains health benefits and zero high. It’s safe for everybody, even those who have to pass a drug test!”