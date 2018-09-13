Crime report: petty theft, sleeping in EBA, alcohol possession
September 13, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Suspicious Person
A non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for seven days after urinating on the North Art building stairs at about 5:15 p.m. Aug. 28.
Trespassing
Two people were reported for sleeping between the basement and first floor or the Education and Business Administration building just before 6:50 a.m. Aug. 28.
Alcohol and Drugs
Two SDSU students were cited for being minors in possession of alcohol on Dorothy Drive just before 12:15 a.m. Aug. 28.
A non-SDSU student was cited and told to stay off campus for seven days for possession of a controlled substance at KPBS just after 12:30 a.m. Aug. 30.
Theft
A laptop was reported stolen at about 2 p.m. Aug. 30 from West Commons
A phone and wallet were reported stolen from Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at about 3 p.m. Sep. 3.
An SDSU student was cited for petty theft of a hydro flask and a textbook from SDSU Bookstore just before 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
A bicycle was reported stolen from the bicycle racks near University Towers Residence between 5 p.m. Sep. 3 and 7 a.m. Sept. 4
An SDSU student’s bag was reported stolen from an open locker in the Aztec Recreation Center lobby between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Sep. 5.
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a keychain from the SDSU Bookstore just before 2:40 p.m. Sep. 6
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.