Crime report: petty theft, sleeping in EBA, alcohol possession

Suspicious Person

A non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for seven days after urinating on the North Art building stairs at about 5:15 p.m. Aug. 28.

Trespassing

Two people were reported for sleeping between the basement and first floor or the Education and Business Administration building just before 6:50 a.m. Aug. 28.

Alcohol and Drugs

Two SDSU students were cited for being minors in possession of alcohol on Dorothy Drive just before 12:15 a.m. Aug. 28.

A non-SDSU student was cited and told to stay off campus for seven days for possession of a controlled substance at KPBS just after 12:30 a.m. Aug. 30.

Theft

A laptop was reported stolen at about 2 p.m. Aug. 30 from West Commons

A phone and wallet were reported stolen from Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at about 3 p.m. Sep. 3.

An SDSU student was cited for petty theft of a hydro flask and a textbook from SDSU Bookstore just before 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the bicycle racks near University Towers Residence between 5 p.m. Sep. 3 and 7 a.m. Sept. 4

An SDSU student’s bag was reported stolen from an open locker in the Aztec Recreation Center lobby between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Sep. 5.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of a keychain from the SDSU Bookstore just before 2:40 p.m. Sep. 6