Aztecs defeat Brown, 2-0, for third straight victory

Redshirt-freshman midfielder Reagan Sherlock (left) celebrates with junior midfielder Spencer Madden (middle) and senior forward Damian German (right) during the Aztecs 2-0 victory over Brown on Sept. 15 at the SDSU Sports Deck. German had two goals during the match.

Redshirt-freshman midfielder Reagan Sherlock (left) celebrates with junior midfielder Spencer Madden (middle) and senior forward Damian German (right) during the Aztecs 2-0 victory over Brown on Sept. 15 at the SDSU Sports Deck. German had two goals during the match.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State men’s soccer earned for its third straight victory, defeating Brown University, 2-0, on Sept. 14 at the SDSU Sports Deck..

SDSU head coach Lev Kirshner said he was pleased with the team’s play on the night.

“The team is starting to hit some stride…we’re getting better and better each game,” Kirshner said. “This has been our best performance of the year.”

The Aztecs (3-2-1) had an advantage in the attack, landing 18 shots compared to three for Brown.

SDSU also managed to rack up 11 corner kicks, while limiting the Bears (2-2) to just two.

Players like sophomore midfielder Keegan Kelly played a pivotal role in the Aztecs win.

Kelly said the team had a very well rounded performance.

“It was definitely a complete performance,” Kelly said. “It was our first of the year for sure.”

Senior forward Damian German scored the opening goal of the match in the 34th minute, hitting a right footed shot past Brown freshman goalkeeper James Swomley.

The goal was the first of the season for German, who said he was able to execute perfectly on the play.

“I was able to do a turn and created some space for myself…I thought one more touch and I’ll shoot…it turned out exactly how it was in my mind,” German said.

German scored again only three minutes into the second half.

The opportunity was created when junior midfielder AJ Valenzuela lobbed a ball into the middle of the field, leading to a one-on-one chance for German to slice a right footed shot past Swomley.

Both Valenzuela and German built up chemistry with one another prior to the season while playing for FC Tucson in the summer.

“Once I saw (Valenzuela) on the ball with time and space…I thought it’s going to get to me somehow,” German said. “I was just able to make that run.”

Kirshner said he was content with how well German performed.

“(German) was special tonight,” Kushner said. “He finally hit the back of the net, and for goal scorers’ that’s a really important thing.”

The Aztecs held the ball efficiently throughout the match, which Kirshner said attributed to the team’s success.

“I think our possession was very good. I think our shape and balance off of our possession was quality,” Kirshner said.

SDSU now has ten days of rest until their next match against UNLV, hosting the Rebels on Sept. 24 at the SDSU Sports Deck.