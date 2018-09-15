Late goal dooms SDSU during 1-0 loss to Pepperdine

Junior forward Darcy Weiser looks to score during the second half of the Aztecs 1-0 loss against Pepperdine University on Sept. 14 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Junior forward Darcy Weiser looks to score during the second half of the Aztecs 1-0 loss against Pepperdine University on Sept. 14 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State women’s soccer returned home Friday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to University of Pepperdine at the SDSU Sports Deck.

SDSU (2-5) was the aggressor to start, holding possession for the majority of the game’s first half, but Pepperdine (3-5) came back in the second and scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute.

The goal come off the foot of sophomore forward Joelle Anderson, who was able to place the ball in the top of the net from 12 yards out.

SDSU head coach Mike Friesen said he was happy with the Aztecs first half performance, but that the team was not able to carry it over after the break against a more experience Waves squad.

“We were really happy with how the beginning of the game went,” Friesen said. “But Pepperdine did a better job in the second half of winning over those loose balls, and that has a lot to do with the experience they have over us.”

Friesen said he pleased with the Aztecs’ overall performance, but understands he is playing with a young roster.

“(The Waves) were playing with a lot of seniors, and we were playing with a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “We are doing a lot of teaching, they are getting a lot of concepts and playing good soccer, but there are small details that need to be cleaned up.”

Sophomore defender Sarah Broacha said the Aztecs have been working on coming out quick and strong.

“We make it our priority to come out with 100 percent energy in the first ten minutes and not allow any chances for the opponent to score,” Broacha said.

One young player that has already made her mark, finishing last year as the Aztecs leading scorer, is sophomore forward Mia Root.

Root played only 39 minutes, however, as she continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery.

The best opportunity for SDSU to score came during the 15th minute, when a shot by Root ended up just shy of the left side of the goal post.

Root said she is confident in the team, and knows they are ready for their upcoming home match on Aug. 16 against nationally ranked UCLA.

“We are confident with every game we go into, we have been working hard as a team, and we are definitely ready for (UCLA),” Root said.

Friesen said the upcoming match against the Bruins is going to be a different type of game.

“After today’s game our younger players are taking a step up and learning more and more through their experiences,” he said. “What they learned today is what is going to help them come Sunday.”