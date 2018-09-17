Aztecs drop five-set match to Louisiana, run losing streak to 10 games
September 17, 2018
San Diego State volleyball lost in five sets to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sept. 15 at Peterson Gym.
The 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 7-15 loss extended the Aztecs’ losing streak to 10 games and left them winless in all three of their matches in the SDSU/USD Challenge.
During the three games over the weekend, the Aztecs (1-11) lost to Oregon State on Sept. 14 in four sets and UTEP in five sets earlier in the day.
“We’ve had the opportunity to win,” head coach Deitre Collins-Parker said.
One major bright spot on the day for the Aztecs was senior outside hitter Deja Harris, who set her career high in kills earlier in the day with 20 against UTEP. Against Louisiana, she got 26.
“I am very ecstatic,” Harris said. “Passing did a phenomenal job today…it starts with them”
Harris said she tries to lead the team with confidence and that her teammates should be reassured that she has their back.
“If I can have confidence and drill confidence on (the team), they will know not to worry because Deja is on their same side,” Harris said.
In a crucial third set, the Aztecs trailed 0-5 before going on an 18-11 run to take the lead, 18-16. Unfortunately for SDSU, the Rajin’ Cajuns went on a 9-4 run to win the set.
The Aztecs were able to force a fifth set after setting the pace with leads of 9-6 and 20-15.
Louisiana (8-6) jumped out to a three-point lead in the fifth set before freshman outside hitter Victoria O’Sullivan delivered a big spike to briefly keep the Aztecs hopes alive.
SDSU now heads into Mountain West Conference play, and Collins-Parker said that it represents a new start.
“We’re 0-0,”, Collins-Parker said. “We get to start fresh.”
The Aztecs will officially kick off their conference season on Sept. 21, with a home matchup against Fresno State at Peterson Gym.
