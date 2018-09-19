It’s the tough times that truly make us stronger

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

We’ve all had moments in our lives where we’re uncertain of our future, and times when we feel like… well, failures.

The worst part about these experiences is that sometimes we get stuck, regardless of the wonderful advice from our friends, or the much needed encouragement from our parents. Somehow, someway, we tend to think that our experiences are unique to us, and it’s hard to get out of the rut we’re in.

Still, it is important that we recognize that the storm will pass at some point, and most importantly, that we are capable of overcoming anything. I like to think of life like the ocean — some days it’s rough and other days it’s smooth.

As cliche as it is, the toughest times in our lives really do make us stronger. They help us grow and become the person we aspire to be. Life really has mysterious ways of giving us a taste of both the good and the bad, and of teaching us the hard lessons.

Sometimes we are placed into situations meant to help us grow and learn more. Sure, no one wants to fail or feel pain, but this is only natural. No one is perfect.

Our minds can either push us forward or hold us back from opportunities. Think positively, and only positive will come.

Despite how big and scary the world seems, there are no limitations to what you can accomplish, and nothing is impossible to overcome.

Practice being positive. Positive thoughts will help you understand that all negative outcomes aren’t as bad as they seem.

So, let’s stop accepting defeat, and letting setbacks define our future.

Remember, it’s okay to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them. Embrace and acknowledge your imperfections. If there is something you don’t like, change it.

Of course, it’s all easier said than done. But keep trying, even if no one believes in you. You have to believe in yourself.

Stay positive, work hard and believe in yourself.