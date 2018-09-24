Recent robberies spark increased police presence at SDSU
September 24, 2018
A rise in crimes on and around the SDSU campus has caused an increase in campus police and encouraged A.S. to create a Safety week for students to learn how to protect themselves.
Thanks to our team:
Jack Molmud
Amal Younis
Mirella Lopez
