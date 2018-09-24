SDSU Football — Junior College to Division 1 Ball
Aaron Tolentino, Tristi Rodriguez, Kyle Betz, Mirella Lopez
September 24, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Three San Diego State football players share their stories about transferring and adjusting from their respective Junior Colleges to playing Division I football at SDSU.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.