Police search for suspect near campus

An image of the suspect, identified as Leo Valentine, posted to Twitter by university police Wednesday afternoon.

Police were searching for a man in a canyon north of San Diego State’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

University officials first warned students of police activity in the area near College Avenue and Interstate 8 in a text alert sent around 3 p.m.

A man ran from police into the canyon, university police spokeswoman Raquel Herriott said. It’s unclear what he was wanted for, though police said there was a felony warrant for his arrest.

Officers combed through Alvarado Canyon for the suspect for about two hours, but were unable to apprehend him. The search was called off by 5 p.m.

The suspect was identified as a man named Leo Valentine in a follow-up text alert.

He was described as a black man wearing a blue T-shirt and gray cargo shorts. Police did not release Valentine’s age.

Officers asked anyone with information on Valentine’s whereabouts to call university police at (619) 594-1991.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.