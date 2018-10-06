Aztecs sweat out 2-2 draw against Utah State

Junior forward Darcy Weiser looks to score during the second half of the Aztecs 1-0 loss against Pepperdine University on Sept. 14 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

San Diego State women’s soccer fought their way to a 2-2 tie with Utah State University on Friday at the SDSU sports deck.

The game went into double overtime and fatigue appeared present for both Utah State and San Diego State.

SDSU sophomore forward Mia Root recalled playing in extra time just a season ago.

“I remember last year, we had back to back double overtime games,” Root said. “It was exhausting, but we train to to be able to deal with that.”

In the 82nd minute, Aggie junior defender Meali Enos headed the ball in off a corner kick from sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo, who finished with two assists.

SDSU head coach Mike Friesen said he wanted his team to come into the game with more aggression.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about this week was be more assertive and aggressive,” Friesen said.

So far this season, the Aztecs are averaging less than one goal per game. In this one SDSU scored two goals off of handball penalties which led to penalty kicks.

Friesen said getting the penalty kicks was no accident.

“I don’t think it’s luck,” Friesen said. “I think we did a good job pressing into their end and creating those opportunities.”

Coming into the game, the Aztecs had never lost to the Aggies.

SDSU posted a 6-0-1 career record against Utah State which extended tonight to 7-0-2.

The Aztecs outshot Utah State 7-4, and had multiple scoring chances but were unable to capitalize and ended the first half with a 0-0 tie.

The second half saw both the Aggies and Aztecs battle back and forth. Both SDSU and Utah State scored two goals a piece in the second half.

The Aztecs had 20 shots on goal compared to Utah State’s 17.

SDSU benefited from a free kick due to a hand ball by the Aggies. Root scored the goal giving her team a 2-1 lead.

“We came out very fast and physical in the first 20 minutes and I think after the first goal we let up a little bit,” Root said. “This would’ve been a big loss. We would’ve felt like our season would’ve been gone.”

Down 1-0, Utah State defender Imelda Williams scored in the 72nd minute off a corner kick. .

Then, the Aztecs scored off another handball penalty. SDSU sophomore midfielder Laura Fuentes capitalized and scored on a free kick that gave SDSU a 2-1 lead.

“Free kicks are pretty nerve-racking, but I think you just have to stay composed,” Fuentes said. “They’re a big chance and if you can make them it’ll change the game.”

SDSU (4-7-2) will face Boise State (10-2-1) next on Sunday Oct. 7 at SDSU Sports Deck.

“Boise is playing really well right now,” Friesen said. “Part of us being young is not understanding at this level you can’t switch off for 15 seconds let alone minutes in a game. That’s a hard lesson were learning as a team is that we have to be switched on the whole game.”