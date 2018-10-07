Aztecs bucked by Broncos in 1-0 loss at home

Sophomore forward Chloe Frisch leaps around a Boise State defender during the Aztecs 1-0 loss to the Broncos on Oct. 7 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Sophomore forward Chloe Frisch leaps around a Boise State defender during the Aztecs 1-0 loss to the Broncos on Oct. 7 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

San Diego State women’s soccer has had Boise State’s number in recent years, winning the last four meetings between the two Mountain West Conference opponents.

History, however, would not repeat itself on Sunday afternoon, as the first-place Broncos came onto the SDSU Sports Deck and left with a 1-0 victory over the Aztecs.

The lone goal came just over seven minutes into the second half, when Boise freshman defender Macie Nelson sent a corner kick from senior defender Eva Herrera into the back of the net.

Aztecs head coach Mike Friesen said it was not the outcome he hoped for, but remains positive towards the future.

“Disappointed in the result and to give up a set piece, but at the same time I’m confident if we play again that we’ll be able to handle our business,” he said.

The goal put the finishing touch on a blistering three-minute stretch from the Broncos (11-2-1, 5-0-1 MW), during which the visitors sent five shots towards the SDSU (4-8-2, 2-2-2 MW) net.

Friesen said the Aztecs were not able to match their opponents intensity coming out of half time.

“Credit to (Boise) to come out and not only push us back in that first 10 minutes, but also get a goal out of it,” Friesen said. “Thats things good teams do, and I think that’s something we’ve got to learn from.”

SDSU’s best chance to equalize came in the 80th minute, after a header attempt from inside the box by freshman forward Florence Laroche.

Laroche’s header deflected back to her after bouncing off Boise senior goalkeeper Tara Fisher, but her subsequent follow-up shot sailed over the crossbar.

“I had a really good chance to score out of a rebound… I hit it, I just missed it, but it was so close,” Laroche said.

Laroche led the team with four total shots, despite only playing 44 minutes, and said her plan was to come out firing after being subbed back into the game in the 70th minute.

“I feel I needed to be aggressive, because we needed to have a goal,” she said.

Laroche had another long shot attempt less than one minute later, which nearly snuck in the corner of the net but ended up going wide right.

The Aztecs outshot the Broncos 15-13, a total which included three shots from sophomore forward Chloe Frisch.

Frisch led the team with two shots on goal, and said the team tries to shoot as much as possible, but just can’t seem to find the back of the net.

“We really want to get goals, because that seems to be whats lacking, so were trying to get as many shots on goal as possible,” she said. “We just couldn’t come up with the finishes today.”

SDSU will return to action on Oct. 12 with a conference road matchup against University of Nevada.