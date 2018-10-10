Kanye West is problematic and we should all stop supporting him

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kanye West is arguably one of the most controversial artists in the world.

From interrupting Taylor Swift on stage at the MTV awards to marrying Kim Kardashian, he has certainly had his share of controversy.

And, lately it seems as though controversy surrounding his actions is only growing, and not for the better.

I have always been a fan of Kanye. We are both Chicago natives. His old music always stuck with me. He always struck me as a talented and unapologetic artist.

I’ve always admired this trait because in our society, men aren’t supposed to express their emotions or show any sign of emotion that doesn’t involve toughness.

Especially black men.

However, over the past few years, my admiration for this man has slowly, but surely fizzled out. The beginning of this downward spiral began in 2009 when he ran on stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech and stole the microphone from her.

West interrupted Taylor Swift during her Best Female Video award acceptance speech. This was appalling to me.

The fact that he stole Swift’s opportunity to thank fans for winning her a well-deserved award to say that another woman deserved it is disgusting and beyond humiliating.

The worst part of this is that his fans blamed her for this and continued to hang this over her for almost a decade, suggesting that she really isn’t all that talented.

Now, this is ironic when you look at the numbers, because Taylor has outsold Kanye in a number of different categories.

With top 50 certified music artists in the United States, Swift comes in 35th place while Kanye is not even on the top 50 certified list.

For top 50 certified music artists for digital singles, Taylor comes in third while Kanye comes in seventh.

Taylor has also made 175 million record sales while Kanye only comes in at 132 million.

Pretty funny right?

The second time I realized Kanye was no longer the man I admired was when he tweeted, “BILL COSBY INNOCENT !!!!!!!!!!”

Now for those of you who don’t remember, Bill Cosby was accused of allegedly drugging and raping almost 50 women.. This is so disturbing and not just because Kanye is using his platform to publicly tweet things that have yet to be proven, but also because by tweeting this he dismisses these women and their experiences and fuels the suggestion that women are lying about sexual assault for attention.

As a very prominent figure in the music industry, it is safe to assume that he has fans that are victims of sexual abuse. Now, imagine your favorite artist publicly showing their support for an alleged rapist. Wouldn’t this make you feel so invalid?

By doing that, Kanye proved himself to be ignorant, misogynistic and plain old disgusting.

This misogyny carried over when he released his song “Famous,” which contain lyrics that read, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b*tch famous.”

This feud between Kanye and Taylor has been going on for years, but this was Kanye’s lowest blow. To think that he made her famous, and not her years of hard work or indisputable talent is absolutely absurd.

This is Kanye, yet again, perpetuating a myth that suggests that women can’t be successful without a man’s help.

Kanye was also married to Kim Kardashian at this time. Not only is this disrespectful to Taylor, but also his own wife.

But amidst all of this, by far, the worst thing Kanye has done is support Donald Trump. This support is pretty odd, especially when we consider the fact that Trump spews racism and hatred day in and out to and against people who look just like Kanye.

For any artist, to speak out and admit they support Trump’s words, policies and actions is absolutely unforgivable.

Trump is a racist who has shown his disdain for women time and time again.

And for Kanye to openly support him, means his supports what comes with Trump as well.

This is not okay and never will be okay and Kanye should seriously think about the consequences of supporting someone like this.

While I thought it couldn’t get worse, Kanye then went on TMZ and said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years…for 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” The total disregard of the millions of people who died and suffered through slavery is totally disrespectful.

This shows how uneducated Kanye and illustrates the fact that he lives in a bubble. A man who lives in Calabasas with millions of dollars married to a woman with a family worth billions, saying that slavery was a choice. A man who has never truly had to experience any real financial hardships — how easy it must be to suggest something that ridiculous.

Perhaps next time Kanye should read a history book before opening his mouth on matters in this country that he simply knows nothing about.

Kanye West has proven himself to be very problematic and he has failed to acknowledge all of the people he has hurt and offended.

I find it difficult to support and buy music from a man who could care less about women and people of color. If you continue to support this man, you are saying that this type of behavior is acceptable and that you support hate.

I am done supporting Kanye West and you should be too.