Column: Volleyball has used both veteran and new faces to turn around season

Senior middle blocker Deja Harris spikes the ball over New Mexico defenders during the Aztecs four-set victory on Oct. 11 at Peterson Gym.

Senior middle blocker Deja Harris spikes the ball over New Mexico defenders during the Aztecs four-set victory on Oct. 11 at Peterson Gym.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The San Diego State volleyball team has seen a recent string of success out on the court.

Winners of five straight games, they played two big games this past week against New Mexico and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Despite a 13 game losing streak following a 1-1 start, the Aztecs have turned things around, and are now 6-14, with a record of 4-3 in Mountain West Conference play.

“It’s a wakeup call, for us, and for everyone else in our Conference (Mountain West)” senior middle blocker Deja Harris said, after the win against New Mexico. “Watch out, San Diego State has woken up.”

Part of the winning has come from the leadership and experience of Harris, who received Defensive Mountain West Player of the Week honors on Oct. 8 and has 39 blocks over the past five games.

“When I’m up, the team’s up, so I know I have to lead in that aspect,” Harris said.

The confidence and leadership Harris has shown has fed onto all players from the juniors to the freshman, including outside hitter Victoria O’Sullivan, who has been able to help in a big way over the streak.

O’Sullivan said the team is feeling good following its recent string of success.

“(The confidence) is pretty high right now,” she said. “Now that we’ve got a couple of wins under our belt, we know we can do it.”

Harris said she has seen improvement from O’Sullivan, who had a team-high 15 kills over New Mexico.

“She’s stepping up, she hears what the coaches ask of her, and she gets it done,” Harris said. “As a senior, I trust her as a freshman.”

Head coach Deitre Collins-Parker said O’Sullivan is continuing to improve.

“She just keeps getting better,” Collins-Parker said. “As a freshman it is nice that we’re getting her these opportunities to grow her game.”