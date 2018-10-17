Put down your phone, focus on staying shifts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It seems like robbery, and other crimes have died down around campus and the surrounding neighborhoods.

But that’s not to say you should rest easy.

People are too trusting and too oblivious to the possible dangers and perils outside in public.

The cause?

Oftentimes, it’s the curse of our phones, being so preoccupied with it during all hours of the day is actually extremely risky.

So many times I’ve seen students almost get hit by cars in the crosswalk because they stepped onto busy streets while on their phones.

People need to remember that although pedestrians have the right-of-way, it doesn’t guarantee that cars won’t hit you.

Drivers are usually rushing and extremely inattentive, too.

Please put down your phones when you’re outside, and remember that you are at the mercy of cars and possibly dangerous humans.

With that, I advise you to try a few extra steps, in addition to putting the phone down, in order to better protect yourselves:

Always walk with purpose, look like you’re going somewhere. When you walk, swing your arms and synchronize them with your steps. When interviewed about how perpetrators or muggers chose their victims, oftentimes, they to go after someone who looks uncoordinated. Whether that be from intoxication or a timid walk, they’re easier to overpower. Walk with your head up, face forward and make sure to occasionally scan your periphery. This shows that you’re actively paying attention to your surroundings and more likely to notice someone or something advancing on you. Stay in well-lit areas, travel in groups and put the device away.

Hannah Goldstone is a junior studying journalism.