FIDLAR to play San Diego show ahead of upcoming album release

FIDLAR, known for their onstage antics and their fast and fun brand of Southern California punk rock, are coming to San Diego Oct. 18.

The band will be headlining the Observatory in North Park with Dilly Dally and The Side Eyes in support. FIDLAR are on tour before their new album “Almost Free” comes out on Jan. 25 via Mom + Pop Music.

On their new single “Can’t You See,” they slow down the tempo and ease their way through a song that is more polished, with big guitar sounds, hypnotic drums, and lyrics about culture constantly needing a new thing to keep us busy. It is more reminiscent of Ty Segall than the punk they have previously presented.

This sound is indicative of what the new album could sound like. According to Zac Carper, singer and guitarist, the band set out to switch their routines on their third album.

“We tried a lot of different stuff, different styles and different instruments,” Carper said. “We went pretty wild — started adding horns and drum machines and a lot of different percussion parts … (The album) definitely has a very LA vibe to it.”

For the forthcoming album, the band worked with producer Ricky Reed, who is known for his work with arena rockers Twenty One Pilots, indie electronic sensation Phantogram and soul singer Leon Bridges. After enlisting country producer Jay Joyce for their second album, “Too,” working with Reed has been a welcome change to their recording process.

“We’ve always done things different in FIDLAR world,” Carper said. “With Ricky Reed, it was absolutely amazing. He has an amazing ear and is the most punk rock dude I know. He was able to look past the standard guitar-bass-drums-vocals and encouraged us to get weirder and go for it.“

“Can’t You See” is joined by two other previously released songs: “Alcohol,” an angsty number in which Carper asks, “I wanna lose my mind and lose track of time / Won’t somebody please just give me some alcohol?,” and “Too Real,” which insults everything from EDM, to people being addicted to their phones, to politics.

FIDLAR is currently on one of their biggest tours yet, including a date at the legendary Hollywood Palladium in their hometown of Los Angeles.

“Touring has been really fun this year. Playing the new songs have been a blast and they seem to be getting a good reaction,” Carper said. “Our fans are really what make the show awesome.”

Environmental science sophomore Hannah Rueter has never seen FIDLAR but noted that seeing a band live is the best way to get to know them.

“I just love seeing the artists in person!” said Rueter. “Getting a feel for their vibe and seeing some of their personality that created some of my favorite songs that I have loved for so long.”

The show in San Diego is one that is big for the band, as well, as it is a homecoming performance for bassist Brandon Schwartzel.

“We have the best fans in San Diego,” Carper said. “The fans go off. I love the venue too.”