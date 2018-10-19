Men’s soccer earns bragging rights against USD with 2-0 victory

Junior midfielder Pablo Pelaez lines up for a kick during the Aztecs 2-1 victory over UNLV on Sept. 24 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Junior midfielder Pablo Pelaez lines up for a kick during the Aztecs 2-1 victory over UNLV on Sept. 24 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State men’s soccer defeated the University of San Diego by a final score of 2-0 Friday night at Torero Stadium.

The Aztecs came out with firepower from the opening whistle. Within the first minute, SDSU controlled ball possession and pressed into the attacking third.

Just three minutes into the game, a mistake from USD’s backline allowed the Aztecs to take advantage.

SDSU senior forward Damian German scored on a 15-yard shot which gave the Aztecs an early lead.

This was German’s fourth goal of the season. He finished the match having a total of seven shots with four on goal, a team high in any match all season.

German was focused on scoring and thought the team did a good job of pressing USD in order to create the shot opportunity.

“I saw their left-back was going to play back the ball,” German said. “Somehow it went under the center-back’s leg and I just got through.”

The Toreros were not going down without a fight. They attempted to respond by having multiple crosses with headers that missed during the fourth and fifth minutes.

Tension built up early in the first half. In the 17th minute, a collision between SDSU sophomore defender Dane Rozas and USD sophomore defender Aaron Frey resulted in a scuffle from both teams. Both players were issued yellow cards.

Things settled down which allowed SDSU to find plenty of space to work with in the backline and midfield.

SDSU head coach Lev Kirshner said the team did a good job of tactically executing the game plan.

“I think we were just moving the ball efficiently and quickly,” he said.

In the first half, things went well offensively for the Aztecs. After 45 minutes, they earned one corner kick and had 11 shot attempts.

Kirshner was extremely pleased with his team’s best performance.

“It was probably one of the best halves of soccer we’ve played all year,” he said. “We were playing that well.”

After the break, SDSU played as a collective unit while USD had trouble sharing the ball. Each time the Toreros had possession, the Aztec defense would apply pressure and reclaim the ball.

As the minutes gone by, SDSU kept searching for another goal, while USD struggled offensively.

In the 85th minute, the Aztecs faced their first true test of the night as redshirt junior goalkeeper Max Watkin blocked a shot from USD junior forward Miguel Berry off a free kick.

Moments later, things shifted on the counter attack. A few passes between the Aztecs had redshirt freshman midfielder Reagan Sherlock open on a breakaway.

Sherlock unselfishly decided to pass the ball back towards freshman midfielder Arturo Chavez for a goal, but USD defenders immediately fouled which earned SDSU a penalty.

It was the captain Pablo Pelaez who secured the second goal for the Aztecs. Pelaez has now scored six times this season and twice from penalty kicks.

After serving a match ban against UCLA, Pelaez was happy to be back to lead the team to victory.

“It felt amazing coming back,” he said. “Especially in a very important cross-town rivalry game.”

The Aztecs are back on the road to face Oregon State on Oct. 25 to continue Pac-12 play.