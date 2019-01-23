Scene at state

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There’s no denying it: the ‘90s are back. In square necklines, scrunchies and cropped cardigans, the decade has woven itself back into today’s trends.

Though many student proponents of ‘90s fashion were too young to have donned the period’s clothing in its prime, their desire to test drive the decade’s finest is palpable on campus.

And while some ‘90s trends pertain only to certain styles (think Phoebe Buffay versus Rachel Green), one cut of skirt is slipping its way into a variety of closets. Enter the mid-length skirt: high-waisted and reaching through mid-calf to compliment frames of all sizes.

Silk or chiffon, hip-hugging or free-flowing, chic or bohemian, the mid-length skirt’s many forms make for a versatile slice of the past. Equal parts nostalgic and modern, this flattering cut of skirt is both on-trend and timelessly classic.

Communications senior Sydney Belilty and marketing junior Alyssa Rowean are big proponents of the ‘90s-inspired trend and its versatility across all wardrobes. Both senior stylists at Free People, the two gather inspiration from customers and coworkers of all styles and are fearless when it comes to experimenting with new looks.

Rowean chose neutral tones to go with her floral Free People skirt, donning an ivory sweater from the same brand. From her fingers dangled a tiny straw bag with yellow flower embroidery, purchased at a street fair in the Bahamas.

How do you describe your style?

I feel like I never know how to answer this. I would like to say my style changes a lot. It honestly depends on my mood and how I’m feeling that day. I like to mix it up and try new things. I dress in a way that makes me happy and confident. Right now, I really have been liking the western trend and dressing with florals.

What draws you to mid-length skirts?

I like midi skirts because they are super versatile and easy to dress up a simple tee or tank top. I love the feminine touch that a midi skirt has and how comfortable they are.

Where’s your favorite mid-length skirt from?

Free People, of course.

What advice would you give someone looking to style a mid-length skirt?

I think the best part about skirts in general is that you can always find one that meshes well with your personal style — don’t be afraid to try it! Mix different patterns and colors. They are so easy to wear so have fun with it!

Belilty chose a darker approach, pairing her sleek black Free People skirt with a crop top and denim jacket of similar hue. A leg slit accented her black Free People booties, topped off with a fistful of silver rings for witchy flair.

How do you describe your personal style?

I’d say my style is influenced by neutrals and staple pieces. I love wearing simple basics like black turtlenecks. I have a relaxed style — I love being comfortable and that’s a huge factor in deciding what I wear! I also love rings.

What draws you to mid-length skirts?

The mid-length skirt is a great staple for me. It makes a look dramatic, yet girly at the same time. It’s also a really versatile piece because you can pair it with a lot of tops and get completely different looks. I love that I can wear it as a day or night look. I’ve worn graphic tees with it and a felt hat for a boho look, or a sweater for something more cozy.

Where’s your favorite mid-length skirt from?

Although it’s not currently in my closet due to a lack of funds, I am obsessed with the Naomi skirt from Réalisation. It’s a chic ‘90s-cut mid-length slip skirt with a beautiful cheetah print. My favorite one I own is a thrifted red skirt from Buffalo (Exchange). It was only $10, and I live in it. At first, I was skeptical because it’s a vibrant skirt with a print of florals, mushrooms and butterflies, but when it’s on, it becomes more muted and looks great with a simple black top.

What advice would you give for styling a mid-length skirt?

Be bold! It doesn’t matter if the print is vibrant, it can be toned down with simple neutrals. If you want to make the look casual, pair it with a graphic tee. A denim jacket with booties is also a great look that is easy and you can’t go wrong.