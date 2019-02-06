Women’s basketball upsets first-place New Mexico

SDSU players celebrating during its 61-59 victory over New Mexico on Feb. 6 at Viejas Arena.

SDSU players celebrating during its 61-59 victory over New Mexico on Feb. 6 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State women’s basketball ended New Mexico’s six-game winning streak by defeating the Lobos 61-59 Wednesday afternoon at Viejas Arena.

The Lobos (18-3, 8-2) were tied for first place in the Mountain West before the Aztecs (8-12, 3-6) upset them.

SDSU head coach Stacie Terry said this was a huge win for the team.

“What a confidence boost this is for our girls,” she said. “We’ve been so close in almost every single conference game, and for us to finally pull it out, I think this is only going to help us. To see them have the success that they deserve is phenomenal. That makes it our biggest win.”

SDSU managed to contain New Mexico’s offense to shoot 31.9 percent from the field and 11.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Terry said defense led the Aztecs to victory.

“We won this game because we played great defense,” she said. “That’s been our achilles heel all season, we hadn’t played team defense. All five engaged in doing what we needed to do.”

Freshman guard Sophia Ramos had 21 points, four assists and three steals.

Ramos said her focus is on doing whatever it takes to help her team.

“I’m not trying to pat my stat sheet on how many points I can get each game,” she said. “For me, it’s a lot about creating. I’m trying to be a contributor as well as I can. Whether it’s finding the open man, playing some defense, scoring.”

All-Mountain West senior center Jaisa Nunn finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Lobos.

It was a battle of the 6-foot-3 centers as redshirt junior center Zayn Dornstauder was matched up with Nunn.

The Canada native collected her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Dornstauder said anticipating the tough matchup with Nunn helped her performance.

“Since we had some really tall posts on the opposing team, I knew my work was definitely going to be in the paint,” Dornstauder said. “I had to box out every shot and make sure my defender didn’t get the ball.”

Terry said she’s proud of the way Dornstauder handled Nunn and anticipates her role in the offense to expand.

“(Dornstauder) did a good job,” Terry said. “She had a tall task ahead of her guarding Nunn, which in my opinion is the best post in the league. We have to still figure out ways that we can get her the ball. She is now becoming an offensive threat.”

Despite a New Mexico 18-13 first quarter lead, the Aztecs outscored the Lobos in the remaining three quarters.

The Aztecs played in front of a season-high 4,272 fans for Field Trip Day on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Terry said she enjoys inspiring young kids.

“I love these education days,” she said. “I really felt like we had a home-court advantage and that was huge for us down the stretch. I am so excited about helping these young women live their dreams and give examples through our athletic team what they can do. And through all of that we’re exposing them to a college education and that is the first step in their journey.”

The Aztecs will play Utah State next on the road on Feb. 9.