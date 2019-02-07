Column: Sophia Ramos is the Aztecs’ freshman phenom

Freshman guard Sophia Ramos lays the ball over the New Mexico defense during the Aztecs' 61-59 victory over the Lobos on Feb. 6 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State women’s basketball guard Sophia Ramos leads all Mountain West freshmen in points, assist, minutes and free throw percentage. She has made 88 percent of her free throws in conference play, which leads all qualified players.

The 5-foot-9 Texas-native leads the Aztecs in scoring and assists with over 14 points and nearly five assists per game.

Ramos is the only freshman in the nation averaging 14 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

“I didn’t come in thinking I was going to make as big as an impact right away as I have been,” she said. “With the help of Téa (Adams) and Najé (Murray) they had a year under their belt, but they put confidence in me and help me do all the little things.”

The humble and quiet Ramos did have some personal goals coming into this season.

“I wanted to make a name for myself, I didn’t expect it to be points-wise or rebounds-wise,” Ramos said. “I wanted to be a good passer, my high school team I never was one of those who had to pass it a lot, but with these girls I’ve been able to trust them a lot.”

The true freshman kept that same energy in the team’s 61-59 win over New Mexico in Viejas Arena on Wednesday.

Ramos finished with 21 points on 64 percent shooting and four assists. She also had the hot hand from deep, shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc.

“I’m not trying to pad my stat sheet on how many points I can get each game, how many of this, how many of that. For me, it’s a lot about creating,” Ramos said, “If I’m not creating for myself or for others then we struggle a little more.”

Ramos has played in every game for the Aztecs and is logging over a team-high 33 minutes per game.

Even with the heavy load on her shoulders, Ramos is the calming presence for the Aztecs. She says that’s just her DNA and is the same way off the court.

“I am very dry and sarcastic, but when I get on the court, the game is 40 minutes long and something can happen in the last few seconds,” Ramos said. “So my demeanor is just how I am as a person.”

Head coach Stacie Terry has nothing but praise and trust in her freshman phenom.

“(Ramos) is just really steady. She’s not overemotional, she’s very coachable, she admits when she makes mistakes, she is a coach on the floor, she understands it, she is asking questions, she’s in our offices watching film, she lives it, and she has my full confidence when the ball is in her hand.”

Terry continued to heap praise on her young guard and even went as far to say Ramos has surpassed expectations.

“What I am most pleased with is her ability to shoot the ball. She hit some big shots today in crucial moments,” Terry said. “She has exceeded my expectations.”