Socialism isn’t good for society

In his second State of the Union address, President Donald Trump’s finest moment came toward the end.

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country. … Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” the president said.

“We are born free, and we will remain free.”

This statement is eminently true.

Socialism and other Marxist experiments in government were the true tragedies of the 20th century, and as such should be regarded as the intellectual rubbish that they are.

From the genocidal Pol Pot in Cambodia to the current regimes in North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela who show no respect for basic human rights, to the mass killings perpetrated by Stalin and Lenin in Communist Russia, Marxist ideas in government have proven to be the most deadly in modern history.

The lies of Karl Marx have clearly been and are continually used to exploit the lives of citizens worldwide.

The body count of Marxist governments in the 20th century is estimated to be north of 110 million according to lauded political scientist and historian R.J. Rummel.

And yet, even Rummel himself acknowledges that his number probably undershoots the true count, as no one was ever able to count the number of bodies in Soviet gulags and killing fields- there were just too many.

Today, millions of Uighur Muslims are undergoing a current genocide and “re-education camps” in modern Marxist China.

And yet many congressional Democrats seem to be warming to the ideas of socialism. Whether it is Rep. Ilhan Omar (D- MI) backing the legitimacy of the totalitarian Maduro regime in Venezuela, or Senator Kamala Harris (D- CA) calling for a full-scale nationalization of 1/6th of the American economy, the Democratic Party has appeared to abort its tenets of old-school liberalism for the deadly leftism that defined the tragedies of last century.

When one points out the 110 million ghosts of Socialism past, its modern propagators will invoke the no true Scotsman fallacy, claiming “that wasn’t true socialism, true socialism has never been tried.”

And when pressed to come up with examples of functional socialist countries, they bring up the modest success stories of Scandinavian countries who manage to provide free state college, healthcare and other amenities to their citizens.

What they will fail to mention are the blood-and-soil nativist immigration policies of these countries, combined with the extraordinarily low corporate tax rates and extremely high middle-class tax policies- all of which run counter to their own proposed policies for America.

President Trump’s own administration has its own problems with regards to quasi-socialist governance to deal with.

Trump and the Republicans failed, despite holding both the legislature and executive branches for two years, to address the entitlement programs that are the driving force behind our nation’s debt and deficit.

Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare take up over 40 percent of the federal budget alone, and President Trump has made it clear that he will not touch that spending.

Republicans claim to be the party of fiscal responsibility and limited government, but how can they make this claim as they run up the deficit and seek to enact trade barriers that undermine free trade with President Trump’s proposed tariff policies?

President Trump is correct to mock those who promote socialism, a set of economic ideas that have been proven time and again to be deadly and counterproductive.

But the true focus of the Trump administration should be to look within and fix its own policies.

Dylan Meisner is a freshman studying political science. You can follow him on Twitter @DylMeisner