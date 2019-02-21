Police: Armed suspects rob victims along Montezuma Road

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two people were robbed at gunpoint last night in the College Area, according to San Diego State police.



It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Montezuma Road near 55th Street. Police said the suspects took property from the victims while they were seated inside a car, adding that one of the victims suffered a minor injury from the alleged attack.



The suspects were described as Hispanic men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. One suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy set and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants. The other suspect was described as 6 feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants. Police were told both suspects were armed with pistols.



A third suspect was said to have been driving a getaway vehicle, a teal-colored Chevrolet Cavalier, but the victims weren’t able to describe that person.

None of the victims were SDSU students, police said.

SDSU police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.