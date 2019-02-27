San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Menu

BRC offers space for Black community on campus

Julia Bertassoli, Donald Bloodworth, Amal Younis

February 27, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Black Resource Center is a place for students, staff and faculty who are Black and African American to call home. San Diego State students discuss the importance of this space for the Black community.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.