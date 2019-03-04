Viral video captures racial slur being shouted at SDSU’s Black Resource Center

Rillo Moons reacts to the sound of a racial slur being shouted at the Black Resource Center on campus in a video posted to their Twitter.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Updated on 3/4/19

A viral video originating from San Diego State’s campus displays a situation where a racial slur is shouted at a black student, resulting in online pushback and a campus-wide email from President Adela de la Torre.

The video was posted to Twitter on Saturday, March 2, by Rillo Moons. Moons can be seen sitting in a car when a group of people drive past off-camera laughing and shouting an unprintable, offensive slur sometimes known as “the n-word.” Moons, who is black, believes the comment was directed at the Black Resource Center building they were parked outside of. The vehicle reportedly consisted of multiple men of different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

“@SDSU these your students,” Moons tweeted. “How are you going to address this to prevent this in the future? Because this feels like an unsafe learning environment.”

The campus-wide email, sent around 5 p.m. on March 4, condemned the incident and announced the university would be arranging healing circles for affected students. The email was signed by de la Torre, Interim Vice President or Student Affairs Christy Samarkos and Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Vice President for Faculty Diversity and Inclusion J. Luke Wood.

“We stand behind the belief that diversity and inclusion benefits everyone,” the email said. “A diverse and inclusive culture helps our students to be better prepared for succeeding in a global community and workforce that is highly diverse. With that, we refute acts of marginalization, racism, and hatred; we must all respectfully come together and support one another regardless of our backgrounds.”

Business senior and Vice President of Financial Affairs Christian Onwuka said in a tweet that black students at SDSU need to be proud of their black heritage and stand up to racists and racist incidents.

“To everybody questioning why the (Black Resource Center) is important and why it was necessary … cuz opposition is everywhere,” Onwuka tweeted. “To the new generation of Black students at SDSU … step up. Recognize our reality. Use your voice, rep your community. Be proud in who you are, and what you are.”

In discussing her reaction to the video, health communications senior Chidera Ezeani said she was shocked to know “this kind of stuff” was happening in her own backyard.

“It was just confusing and disgusting because it’s the kind of stuff I see viral on Twitter all the time,” Ezeani said.

She also said she was disheartened the video did not show the people who shouted the racial slur as there is no way to hold them accountable for their actions.

“Who’s to say it won’t happen again tomorrow, tonight or next week?” Ezeani asked.

For students interested in attending a healing circle following this incident, the Black Resource Center can be contacted by emailing HarambeeScholars@sdsu.edu. For anybody with information that could point to those who were involved with the incident, contact University Police by calling (619) 594-1991 or emailing PoliceInvestigations@sdsu.edu.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Moons as an SDSU student. The Daily Aztec regrets this error.