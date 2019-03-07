Crime report: Indecent exposure, bike theft

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Burglary

A vending machine was broken into and money was taken out at South Art on Avenue Of Arts at 5:35 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Robbery

A girl reportedly had her phone stolen after being hit in the face by a suspect at Toltec Apartments around 2 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Suspicious Circumstances

Around 8 p.m. on Feb. 12, a woman told police a man had grabbed her arm, continued walking with her and told her “not to say anything” near Storm Hall.

Suspicious Person

Around 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 7, a woman was exposing herself and urinating inside the Starbucks on College Square.

It was reported that two people appeared to be peering into apartments from Parking 6 around 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Two men were reported to be at the top of Parking 3 structure with possible BB guns around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Concealed Weapon

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for carrying a concealed knife in Parking 7 around 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Theft

A bag of chips and two packets of cookies were stolen around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Starbucks Coffee at the Aztec Student Union.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, four packs of Madeleines and chips were stolen from the Starbucks Coffee at College Square.

An SDSU student was cited for petty theft and shoplifting after stealing a Hydroflask and Hydroflask lid from the Aztec Shops Bookstore at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 5.

A sweatshirt valued at $275 was reported stolen from the Aztec Shops Bookstore at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

A non-SDSU student was detained for theft of two backpacks and a wallet from the Aztec Shops Bookstore at 2:15 on Feb. 7

A sweatshirt was stolen from the Aztec Shops Bookstore around 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 20.

A bike was reported stolen from the bike racks of Zura Residence Hall around 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 22, it was reported that a laptop bag with assorted documents inside was stolen from the trunk of a car in Parking 4.

At Zura Residence Hall, someone was reported for taking tires and bike seats around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 25.

An SDSU student was cited for shoplifting a textbook from the Aztec Shops Bookstore around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

A non-SDSU student was cited for petty theft at East Commons around 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Vandalism

Someone slashed the top of a convertible in Parking 7 around 3:10 p.m. on Feb 8.

A vending machine in Student Services East had its glass shattered around 1 p.m. on Feb. 12.

An individual who has been banned by Aztec Shops, was spotted inside the Starbucks at Aztec Shops Terrace around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 24. When asked to leave, he got upset and broke a snack rack.