Provost candidates to visit SDSU for open forum presentations throughout the week

San Diego State has narrowed the list of candidates for the open position of Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, and the university has scheduled public forums during the month of March to be held during the four candidates’ campus visits.

Each candidate will present on their personal values and vision for the university, followed by a 45-to-60-minute question and answer session, according to an email sent by the chair of the provost search committee, Karen May-Newman.

Milagros Pena, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at UC Riverside, will be the first to visit SDSU on Mar. 12.

State University of New York at Stony Brook Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Michael Bernstein will visit campus and present on Mar. 18, followed by Salvador Hector Ochoa, dean of the College of Education at the University of New Mexico, on Mar. 21.

San Jose State University Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Carl Kemnitz will be the final candidate to visit campus on Mar. 25.

All presentations will be held in Don Powell Theater from 2 to 3:30 p.m., according to the email. All students are invited to attend the forums and offer feedback on the candidates.

“We encourage you to actively participate in this process to select the next SDSU Provost,” the email said. “All stakeholders are important, and we value your feedback.”

Each presentation will be streamed live on Zoom, and a recording of the forums will be posted online for up to two days afterward. The university’s provost search committee, made up of 13 faculty and administrators and one student representative, will request feedback and administer online surveys for each candidate.

The hiring of a new university provost comes after the former provost, Chukuka S. Enwemeka, resigned suddenly last May and returned to a professional position in the College of Health and Human Services. The position has since been fulfilled by Interim Provost Dr. Joseph Johnson.