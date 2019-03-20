A.S.+vice+president+of+university+affairs+candidate+George+Scott.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Position: Vice President of University Affairs

Name: George Scott

Year: Junior

Major: Marketing

Slate: Vote SDSU

Why did you decide to run for this position?

“A.S. has been a passion of mine since freshman year. I was a delegate for a (member of the A.S. Board of Directors), Dustin Pina, and I sat as his delegate on University Council and it was there I got to watch Chimezie (Ebiriekwe), who was the former A.S. President. It was while he was serving his time as the vice president of university affairs. I ended up speaking to him a lot and I really liked him, so I got to know his position a little more without asking him. I just looked at the bylaws and then I found it was something I was really passionate about because I always believe that when you come to university one of the most important things is academics.”

What makes you qualified for this position? What is your history with A.S.?

“I sat as a delegate for Board of Directors my freshman year. Then my second year, I was a recreation and wellness representative and then my third year, I was the commissioner of recreation and wellness. I was the executive vice president of health and wellness for the Interfraternity Council for a period of time. I sit on SHAC, which is the Student Health Advisory Committee. And I’m currently on the Alcohol and Other Drugs task force.”

What would you like to change at SDSU?

“There (are) a few things I’d like to change, but as the chief academic officer, I think academics should be a priority. I’d like to increase the availability of high demand classes because right now there are students who fail to register for these classes, which can be crucial to their major, because of the limited availability. I think A.S. this year has done a fantastic job in highlighting the resources for people who suffer from mental health issues but I still don’t think we have enough resources. I really want to work with Calpulli and Counseling and Psychological Services to improve their “Talk It Out” service, which is an unofficial therapy session. It doesn’t go on your records and it helps students who maybe don’t feel like they don’t want to go to the Counseling and Psychological Services offices, just because society has provided a stigma attached when all students should not feel that way.”

Can you name something you like and something you dislike about A.S.?

“I like the way that A.S. brings awareness to topics. Sustainability, for example, the Green Love Commission just put on a week of amazing events (at) Greenfest. You’ll always see A.S. tabling and I think that’s a fantastic thing. The thing I don’t like about A.S. is actually occurring right now: it is the elections. I think there are a lot of rules that need to be changed because they create conflict, like camping out to get a spot on campus to get a place to put your sign. I think there should be a better system for it where the campout time is less and we just find a new system and that’s something we can explore next year.”

What will be your top three priorities in this role?

“My number one priority, as I said earlier, will be academics and increasing the availability of high demand classes. My second one will definitely be the increasing of mental health resources available to students. Lastly, I want to increase the involvement of students from underrepresented and underserved communities.”

Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.