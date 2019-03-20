A.S.+executive+vice+president+candidate+Christian+Holt.

Position: Executive Vice President

Name: Christian Holt

Year: Junior

Major: Kinesiology

Slate: None

Why did you decide to run for this position?

“I decided to run for this position because of the power that this position has. The executive vice-president is essentially in charge of everything student-related within associated students and I feel as if I can make a big impact within this position.”

What makes you qualified for this position? What is your history with A.S.?

“I believe I am most qualified for this position because I have been on the ground level with students my whole college experience. I have created the Black Affinity Group, a campus initiative to bring black students living in residence halls together. I am the co-director of the Tijuana Home Build which is an organization that raises money to build homes for families in Mexico. I have been a community assistant with the resident education program for two years. Last year, I served as a voting representative for the African Student Union on the Student Diversity Commission of Associated Students.”

What would you like to change at SDSU?

“What I would like to change at SDSU are student relations, what I mean by this is that often times students do not find a home within organizations on campus because there is no awareness of the different organizations on campus. But as well as with organizations specifically, underrepresented and represented groups, they kind of stay on their own. But I would like to promote more allyship and collaboration between those two groups as well as within the underrepresented groups.”

Can you name something you like and something you dislike about A.S?

“What I like about Associated Students is it gives students a place to participate in student government as well as leadership opportunities and developing leadership experiences. What I dislike about Associated Students is one, the transparency it has with its students, it’s really difficult to find information on Associated Students. I found that for being someone who has been on the Student Diversity Commission, it was really hard to find meeting minutes for everything and the meeting minutes I found happened to be outdated and not very frequent. So, it would be very good to improve the transparency within Associated Students so other students can know what’s going on within the community and be able to see what you are doing for that community.”

What would be your top three priorities in this role?

“To start off, I think that creating allyship between underrepresented and represented groups is extremely important. In our current campus climate, students are divided and by doing this, it will expose different organizations and groups to others and it will help with the campus climate. My number two thing would be bringing student athletic life into the SDSU community and what I mean by that is often times student athletes are waking up, going to school, practice, etc. and by the end of day, there’s nothing telling them that they have this huge community out there and that there’s organizations to go to and many different things. By doing that, it will increase campus pride and people will be proud to be an SDSU student. It will encourage more people to go to games and be proud of our sports teams, and supporting other teams that are not as well-supported. My third point would be making students feel at home, when they step foot on campus, making them feel happy to be here. They feel that their university is representing them well and supporting them.”

Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.