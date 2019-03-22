Blog: Bella Ross named editor in chief for 2019-2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Bella Ross, The Daily Aztec’s current news editor, has been named editor in chief for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Ross is a junior majoring in journalism and political science and has been with The Daily Aztec since the beginning of her sophomore year. She served as a staff writer and senior staff writer before joining the editor team in June 2018.

The Daily Aztec is also accepting applications for section editor positions for the next academic year. Please email Ross at news@thedailyaztec.com or current EIC Will Fritz at editor@thedailyaztec.com for more information.