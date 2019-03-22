Pedestrian fatally struck by car near SDSU

A San Diego Police Department cruiser blocks off a portion of College Avenue after a fatal crash Friday night.

A San Diego Police Department cruiser blocks off a portion of College Avenue after a fatal crash Friday night.

A San Diego Police Department cruiser blocks off a portion of College Avenue after a fatal crash Friday night.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A woman was dead after a crash just south of San Diego State’s campus Friday night.

A driver struck a pedestrian just after 7:40 p.m. on College Avenue between Arosa Street and Mesita Drive, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims told The Daily Aztec.

The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was headed north on College Avenue when the crash happened, according to Heims. She initially fled the scene of the crash, but returned in under an hour, 10News reported.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was crossing the road mid block when she was struck, Heims said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

There was no immediate word on the pedestrian’s identity.