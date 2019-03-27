Democrats embrace of radicalism is dangerous

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Throughout the last twenty years, there has been a stark change in the U.S. Congress, many more of its members stray significantly from the political mainstream.

This has been a long time in the making.

For years such members have been elected steadily in highly polarized districts.

But in November of last year, several new members that epitomize this trend were elected.

Their names are Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of the Bronx, Ayanna Pressley of Boston, Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis.

These congresswomen have pushed the overtone window of Congress to new frontiers and that is a profoundly dangerous thing.

All of these new members were elected with the help of a Super PAC called Justice Democrats.

Which was founded and is controlled by Cenk Uygur, the host of the popular Youtube show “The Young Turks,” after coordinating with existing radical leftists in Congress such as Pramilla Jayapal and Ro Khanna.

They rely on an extremely innovative system of having individuals recommend people they know to run.

For example, AOC was a bartender at the time when she was recommended by a friend, and the rest is history.

This organization, with Mr. Ugyur at the helm, is almost single-handedly driving this radical shift.

The ideology of these new congresswomen is almost identical to one another.

All of them are dead set on a number of individually, outrageously expensive ideas such as Medicare For All, Universal Basic Income, Welfare expansion, the Green New Deal and a universal job guarantee.

But, if implemented as intended, all at once, it would without a doubt cause complete bankruptcy for America.

Even with the financial aspect aside, this is still a change for the worst.

These reforms amount to a transition away from capitalism and toward socialism or even communism.

These together, on an essential level, erode the value of personal responsibility.

It would be an absolute paradigm shift between relying on yourself or your community to relying on a cold, impersonal government bureaucracy powered by truckloads of flaming tax dollars.

Aside from economic policy, the Justice Democrat controlled congress members have also called for the destruction of the American immigration enforcement infrastructure.

They are calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or I.C.E and the tearing down of existing border fences and walls.

This would amount to absolutely no enforcement of immigration laws whatsoever

The Democratic party has long been weak on immigration but their vision was never that of a complete lack of control concerning what comes in and out of the country.

This is a far left turn in policy that arose almost overnight.

In a world where American and Americans are statistically the most hated people on earth, does anyone actually think it is a good idea to not even try and keep track of people coming in and out at all?

Do you think that’s safe or responsible?

What is most troubling about this is that these ideas have momentum, particularly within the Democratic party.

Because of the leftist populism being spouted from the likes of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, other Democrats have embraced their radical plans because they think they are popular.

It is to the point where nearly every single 2020 presidential candidate has supported or at least given lip service to the radicalism.

This is not difficult to understand, there are so many candidates running, all with almost the exact same platform, so it simply has become a popularity contest among Democrats, even featuring people who have no life accomplishments such as Robert Francis (Beto) O’Rourke.

They are embracing these radical ideas to get elected.

But, if elected, the candidate would be expected to at least attempt to deliver on some of those promises.

This is bad news because if the Democrats had control of both the House and Senate, the passage of a Green New Deal or the abolition of I.C.E. could become a reality.

That would mean the death of our American system and all of our bank accounts.

These people are bad news, and if we let them, they are going to do exactly what they say they’re going to do.

Miles Streicek is a sophomore studying economics.