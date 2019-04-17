Take Back the Night returns to SDSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Andrea O’Donnell Womyn’s Outreach Association hosted Take Back the Night, an open mic and rally for survivors and allies against sexual violence, on campus 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 11.

Take Back The Night is a nationwide event across various colleges, focusing on raising awareness of sexual violence on campuses. This event has been part of Take Back The Week which is “a collaborative effort from the SDSU community to spread awareness about issues surrounding sexual violence and rape and to provide support to survivors” according to the Women’s Resource Center website.

Womyn’s Outreach Association President Shelby Rodich said the organization wants to provide a safe space and a healing space for survivors.

“Assault on college campuses is a big deal and it’s not one that’s talked about super openly and even when it is, it doesn’t always lead to action being taken,” Rodich said. “So by raising awareness and doing the march, we hope to get the word out to people.”

During the march, the participants walked past Viejas Arena and Fraternity Row. Some students living in the fraternity houses could be seen coming out onto their decks to watch; some even joined the marchers’ chants or blew air horns.

“No means no, it doesn’t mean maybe. Don’t touch me, I ain’t your baby” were the words chanted by those taking a stand against sexual violence while marching on campus.

Interdisciplinary studies sophomore Jordan Koch is the Womyn’s Outreach Association’s herstorian, a portmanteau of “her” and “historian” the organization uses to refer to the person who keeps in touch with their alumni. Koch said there is no denying that sexual violence occurs on campus every day.

“I want people’s voices to be heard because personally, I haven’t been affected by these issues but I know I have a voice and I know I have the courage to speak up for people that maybe don’t feel safe to do the same,” Koch said.

Mechanical engineering junior Jimmie Salazar is part of an internship at the Womyn’s Outreach Association and said he joined because he wanted to learn more about women’s oppression.

“I wanted to come to support this whole untapped potential because I have a sister who is younger than me,” Salazar said. “So, I want to get to learn more and see what I can do to help out our younger generations. These events are important because it voices the problems that we’re facing today in our current generation.”

Biology sophomore Shyan Polman said she came because she is passionate about the Women’s Resource Center and the resources it provides.

“I think it’s important because a lot of sexual violence is overlooked,” Polman said. “There’s so much information that this event brings (awareness) that I had no idea about and I’m pretty sure many other people don’t really know about either, that everyone should know.”

The event ended with victims and allies sharing their stories and support. Rodich said that WOA has been hosting this event since it’s start. It can only be anticipated for more to come.