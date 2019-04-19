University selects architectural firm for Mission Valley stadium project
April 19, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The architecture firm, Gensler, has been selected to design San Diego State’s new stadium to be located on the university’s future satellite campus in Mission Valley.
The Gensler firm is based in San Francisco and has redesigned projects in the United States and internationally, according to their website. Some notable projects include the Etsy building in Brooklyn, New York, the Shanghai Tower in China, and One Microsoft Place in Ireland. The firm also designed the Chase Center in San Francisco, which will be the new home arena for the Golden State Warriors.
Construction is aimed to begin in 2020 and is planned to be finished by 2022, according to a university press release. The stadium will be designed to satisfy various venue settings such as collegiate and professional football games, championship NCAA games, collegiate soccer games, concerts and other events.
Steve Chung, Gensler’s design director, touched upon his vision for the future stadium and the prospect of working with SDSU and Clark Construction — the contractor for the project.
“We are excited to be working alongside San Diego State University and Clark Construction to bring a unique game-day experience to the university community,” Chung said in a press release. “The venue will reflect the dynamic spirit of San Diego while offering flexibility for a variety of events beyond football.”
SDSU is still negotiating with the city of San Diego to purchase the land and draft an Environmental Impact Report, which will analyze the likely environmental effects of the stadium as well as suggest ways to reduce potential environmental harm. The plan is expected to be considered for approval in 2020.
Clark Construction and SDSU both selected Gensler in a joint process. Clark Construction was selected to be the design-build contractor for the new stadium back in February.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.