Upcoming summer movies to get excited for

After finals are turned in and the temperature starts to rise, cinephiles will start to make their annual summer pilgrimage to the movie theaters to escape the heat. This summer, there are plenty of films across all genres worth paying the increasingly hefty cost of a movie ticket, popcorn and a soda.

“Poms”

Have you ever thought of joining a cheerleading squad once you’re retired? Apparently screenwriters Zara Hayes and Shane Atkinson have, and their film “Poms” will be released this May to show what the team dynamics might be like.

Directed by British filmmaker Hayes, “Poms” is based on true events and stars Pam Grier, Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver as three retired women who start cheerleading in their retirement community.

Comedy films can sometimes feel like duplicates of the same, tired storylines, but this actually looks like an original concept.

“Toy Story 4”

For 24 years, moviegoers have been entertained by a wiley group of animated toys in the “Toy Story” Disney-Pixar universe. After a nine-year hiatus, Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) will grace the silver screen once again.

The film preview features a new character — Forky (played by Tony Hale) — who is a toy made from a spork. After being made as an arts and craft project by Bonnie, Forky joins the gang on a road trip as he comes to terms with his life purpose — is he a toy or a utensil?

“Booksmart”

In the same vein as the 2007 hit film “Superbad,” the soon-to-be released “Booksmart” takes a classic coming-of-age movie trope and flips it on its head.

Two friends — Amy (played by Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (played by Beanie Feldstein) — spent their high school days studying and preparing for life at elite colleges, but they suddenly realize they didn’t take time to have fun.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film follows Molly and Amy through a series of shenanigans as they try to make up for lost time on their last night before graduating.

“Aladdin”

Disney seems to be all about rehashing old films, and this summer’s “Aladdin” set to be released this May is no exception. The film is a live-action version of the animated classic released in 1992, which was essentially an elaborate catfishing effort where Aladdin tries to “win” Jasmine by pretending to be rich and famous.

The story will likely follow some of the original plot with Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (played by Naomi Scott) connecting with one another, but Scott has said her character is more multidimensional and progressive than the original.

While issues regarding cultural appropriation and racism may come into question — and Will Smith painted blue for his role as Genie seems ridiculous — this film is sure to bring back some 90s kid nostalgia vibes.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Following the release of the Netflix docuseries “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” the movie-streaming platform will release an original biopic film of Bundy’s life, as told by his longtime girlfriend.

Based on “The Phantom Prince; My Life with Ted Bundy” — a memoir written by Elizabeth Kloepfer — the film is directed by Joe Berlinger and stars Zac Efron as Ted and Lily Collins as Elizabeth.

It follows a portion of Bundy’s life as an infamous serial killer and Kloepfer’s relationship with him and her daughter. Her disbelief that he was guilty of the crimes he was accused lasted for years, leading her to stand by his side during his trial.