Aztecs look to get their names called in NFL Draft

Offensive linemen Ryan Pope and Tyler Roemer, along with tight end Kahale Warring have all been mentioned as players who could get a phone call from one of the 32 general managers on April 25-27 in the NFL Draft.

The three are projected to be the players drafted coming out of San Diego State because they were the ones that were invited to the NFL Combine back in February.

Warring is the Aztec with the highest prospect grade of 5.81, according to NFL.com.

Despite his limited production of 51 catches and 8 touchdowns in SDSU’s run-heavy offense, Warring is still seen as someone with a ton of potential.

USA Today reported Warring has been in contact with the Green Bay Packers.

It has also been reported by multiple outlets Warring has had visits with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end is a projected second or third round pick, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is another draft expert who is high on the Sonora, Calif. native.

“Warring is a talented kid,” Kiper Jr. said on his First Draft podcast. “He catches the ball with his hands, away from his body. He’s got speed. He tested great; we were at Indianapolis at the combine. Warring tested off the charts.”

Pope, on the other hand, did not test well at the combine due to the fact he only participated in the bench press where he had 25 reps – which ranked 20th of the 47 total offensive linemen in Indianapolis.

The underwhelming combine performance doesn’t seem to change SDSU head coach Rocky Long’s thoughts on his former tackle.

“I’d draft Ryan Pope first because he’s a proven commodity,” Long said in March.

At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, it’s hard for NFL teams to keep their eyes away from Pope.

The Long Beach native has the prototypical size to be an NFL tackle, but scouts are saying he still has to improve upon his strength and technique.

Roemer may be the most polarizing prospect of the three. He was dismissed from the team with three games remaining in the season.

The reason for Roemer’s dismissal has yet to be made clear to the public.

“Internal differences” was a reason for Roemer’s dismissal, a source told The Daily Aztec.

Zierlein wrote despite “eye-catching” athleticism, Roemer’s maturity can be as much of a problem that can potentially turn NFL teams the other way on Roemer.