Senior midfielder Harlowe Steele takes on the USC defender during the Aztecs' 20-16 loss to the Trojans on Feb. 22 at the Aztec Lacrosse Field.

Harlow Steele caps off career as one of all-time greats in Aztec history

San Diego State lacrosse senior midfielder Harlowe Steele has performed at a high level since the day she joined the Aztecs.

In her final year, Steele tallied a total of 52 goals, 57 draw controls, 11 assists and 35 ground balls.

“She just shows how work ethic and consistency every day pays off,” head coach Kylee White said. “She was pretty much the same person every time she stepped on the field.”

Steele ends her career as SDSU’s all-time leader in games played (68), while ranking second in both goals (99) and draw controls (149). She is also third in shots (187) and fourth in ground balls (96).

“I never thought that I’d be the one to put up points like this,” Steele said. “It’s really exciting to see my name so high up there.”

The British Columbia native led the conference in scoring this year with 52 goals, becoming the only Aztecs lacrosse player in program history to ever score more than 50 goals in a season.

The moment was never too big for Steele as her team-high three game winners showcased her ability to come up big when the team needed her the most.

“I’ve just learned to love the pressure,” Steele said. “I’ve just learned to embrace it and perform my best under these high pressure situations.”

Steele has 17 years of experience playing lacrosse and coincidentally, the tri-captain wears the number 17 for the Aztecs.

“It’s just a number for my family,” Steele said. “My brother is six years older than me and he was always 17 and then my older sister too. It’s just our favorite number.”

Not only is Steele athletically talented, but she excels in the classroom too.

Steele was recently named the Female Student-Athlete of the Year at the 25th annual Scholar-Athlete Banquet held at Montezuma Hall on April 15.

“It’s amazing, it was a real surprise, but I’m really happy,” Steele said. “It’s important to work hard in the classroom, and do your best on the field.”

In order to qualify as an Aztec scholar-athlete, one needs to have a semester GPA of at least 3.20 or maintain an overall cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

“She’s worked so hard from the day that she came here,” White said. “She has had a goal of doing well both in the classroom and on the field. To get a lacrosse player recognized is very exciting.”

The Aztecs clinched back-to-back Mountain Pacific Sports Federation titles on April 28 after defeating UC Davis, 15-7, at Aggie Stadium.

Steele recorded a hat-trick, one assist, four ground balls, three forced turnovers and four draw controls in Sunday’s championship match.

For her performances over the weekend, Steele was honored as the most valuable player of the conference tournament by racking up eight goals, six draw controls, four ground balls and three forced turnovers.

Steele plans on staying one more year at SDSU to finish up her degree but intends to continue cheering on her teammates next season as a potential assistant coach.