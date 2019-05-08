Sexual assault on campus: kNOw MORE

Jack Molmud, Gian Matteo Sacchetti, Amal Younis, Stephan Early

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

kNOw MORE takes a look at the sexual assault environment in San Diego State and other college campuses.

This is the first of our video series, to learn more about the stories and videos published, check The Daily Aztec El Alma tab for more information.

Sources: https://www.nsvrc.org/sites/default/f… https://www.bbc.com/news/world-44045291 http://me.sdsu.edu/sdsu_newscenter/ne… https://www.kpbs.org/news/2014/oct/21…