Sexual assault on campus: kNOw MORE
Jack Molmud, Gian Matteo Sacchetti, Amal Younis, Stephan Early
May 8, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
kNOw MORE takes a look at the sexual assault environment in San Diego State and other college campuses.
This is the first of our video series, to learn more about the stories and videos published, check The Daily Aztec El Alma tab for more information.
Sources: https://www.nsvrc.org/sites/default/f… https://www.bbc.com/news/world-44045291 http://me.sdsu.edu/sdsu_newscenter/ne… https://www.kpbs.org/news/2014/oct/21…
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.