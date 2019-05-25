Aztecs’ season ends in loss to Nevada at Mountain West tournament
May 25, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The road to Omaha has ended in Reno, Nevada for San Diego State baseball after its 6-4 loss to Nevada in the Mountain West tournament on May 24 at William Peccole Park.
The Aztecs (32-25) held a 4-1 lead over the Wolf Pack (30-25) but surrendered three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth leading to their elimination and the end to their 2019 season. Nevada erased the 4-1 deficit with three consecutive home runs in the fifth coming off the bats of junior center fielder Jaylon McLaughlin, junior left fielder Daniel Perry and senior second baseman Keaton Smith.
A two-out RBI single in the sixth by McLaughlin and an RBI double by Perry in the following at-bat later gave the Wolf Pack the 6-4 lead – their first of the game.
SDSU got on the scoreboard in the first inning courtesy of an RBI double off the bat of sophomore third baseman/pitcher Casey Schmitt. Schmitt moved from third base to the pitcher’s mound in the eighth inning, adding two scoreless innings.
Senior shortstop Angelo Armenta delivered the Aztecs’ other RBI with a single to left field that allowed sophomore left fielder Matt Rudick to score.
Prior to the elimination loss to Nevada, the Aztecs were 18-2 in MW elimination games dating back to 2012.
SDSU found themselves in a one-game elimination against the Wolf Pack after dropping its first game of the MW tournament, 9-3, to UNLV on May 23. The Aztecs fell behind the Runnin’ Rebels (28-27) 7-0 in their MW tournament opener after allowing a five-run second inning and a two-run fifth inning.
Senior pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown surrendered nine hits and seven runs in six innings while UNLV junior pitcher Ryan Hare limited the Aztecs to one run through eight innings in his start.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.