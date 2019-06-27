SDSU selects contractor for Mission Valley campus expansion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

San Diego State has awarded Clark Construction Group a second contract at the site of the university’s Mission Valley expansion, according to a June 26 announcement.

Clark Construction will serve as the site’s contractor and will be responsible for building infrastructure, road networks and utilities. The firm will also work on engineering and grading the 132 acres of land at the Mission Valley site, according to the announcement.

“We look forward to working with SDSU and the San Diego community to deliver public spaces, amenities and development parcels that will serve the community for years to come and maximize the investment and the vision for the University,” Senior Vice President for Clark Construction Carlos Gonzalez said in a university statement.

Clark Construction has also partnered with Project Design Consultants for civil engineering design. Together, the announcement said the team will design and build more than 80 acres of parks and open spaces, including the river park.

“The team of Clark and PDC demonstrated expertise for this complex project that will require close collaboration with government agencies and community organizations,” Senior Vice President of SDSU Mission Valley Development Tom McCarron said in the statement. “Additionally, their commitment to working with local, small and minority businesses demonstrates their dedication to serving the best interest of our greater San Diego community, for which this project will greatly benefit.”

In February, SDSU announced Clark Construction had been selected to design and build the university’s new 35,000 seat multi-use stadium at the same Mission Valley site. Clark Construction has partnered with Gensler to serve as the stadium’s architect, according to the announcement.

In addition to its partnerships at the university’s Mission Valley expansion site, SDSU has previously worked with Clark Construction to build the Engineering and Interdisciplinary Sciences Complex and residential dorm Huāxyacac Hall.

Clark Construction was one of three firms to submit final bids for the contract, as part of the university’s public bidding process.

“(Clark Construction) won the contract due to their strong planning and design team, their clear understanding of the site’s complexity and their competitive pricing,” the announcement said.

The selection of Clark Construction comes as the university continues its negotiations with the City of San Diego to purchase the 132 acres of land at the Mission Valley site. The university also anticipates the public release of the site’s draft Environmental Impact Report this summer.