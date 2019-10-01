Freshman forward Rachelle Elve (28) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal during the Aztecs' 2-0 win over Colorado State on Sept. 29 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

SDSU shuts out Colorado State to record first conference win of season

San Diego State women’s soccer won its first Mountain West Conference match of the season against Colorado State, pulling through with a 2-0 shutout Sunday at the SDSU Sports Deck.

This game comes just two days after a 3-2 conference loss to Wyoming on Friday.

However, the Aztecs saw two goals by senior forward Darcy Weiser and sophomore forward Taylor Moorehead go in the final 10 minutes, which generated positive momentum heading into Sunday’s victory.

Head coach Mike Friesen’s primary focus is on continuous team development, and he said Friday’s goals were huge for the Aztecs’ continued success on the field.

“(Friday’s goals) really triggered like, ‘Oh, that does happen when we do these things,’” Friesen said. “The hard work they’ve put in is paying off, and they’re seeing those results and benefits.”

“I think this is a great building block for what’s coming,” he added.

SDSU junior midfielder Chloe Frisch got the offense started with a goal near the end of the first half, firing the ball into the back of the net in the 41st minute. Frisch followed that up with an assist to freshman forward Rachelle Elve, yielding the match’s second and final goal in the 52nd minute.

The Aztecs now sit 2-6-1, but Frisch said these past two matches can potentially be a turnaround for the rest of the season.

“I think that the end of that Wyoming game, when we started scoring goals, things just started clicking for us,” Frisch said. “From this entire game, things have clicked, and that was a turning point for us.”

However, despite the Aztecs’ win, the Rams had several scoring opportunities. Colorado State produced a total of 10 shots (three on goal), eight of which took place in the first half.

SDSU senior goalkeeper Brooke Lisowksi was able to snag all the balls that came her way, tallying up a total of three major saves.

Lisowski said a major factor in her team’s ability to win was its positive mentality going into Sunday’s match.

“Attitude was pretty much everything that kept us forward,” Lisowski said. “I try not to think about the past (losses) too much, because if we did, we’re gonna come into the game with a negative attitude.”

Freisen seconded Lisowski’s comments.

“It’s massive,” he said of the team’s positive attitude.

Aside from upholding a positive mindset, Freisen also hopes to develop within his players a fierce mentality when it comes to playing at home.

With two upcoming back-to-back upcoming matches on the Aztecs’ home turf, Freisen said he is excited for what’s to come.

“This place will be a place where we win games and we’ll be very difficult to beat,” he said. “I can’t wait for next weekend.”

The Aztecs’ next game will be this Friday, Oct. 4 against UNLV at the SDSU Sports Deck.