Senior cornerback Luq Barcoo drops back in coverage against Utah State senior wide receiver Siaosi Mariner during the Aztecs' 23-17 loss to the Aggies on Sept. 21 at SDCCU Stadium.

Barcoo’s three interceptions, Smith’s two touchdowns highlight Aztecs’ win over Colorado State

In Tuesday’s news conference, San Diego State football senior cornerback Luq Barcoo said he wanted to create more turnovers.

“(Colorado State has) a new quarterback,” he said. “There are definitely going to be some opportunities for turnovers, so we’ve just got to take advantage.”

Barcoo took advantage.

He tallied three interceptions in the Aztecs’ 24-10 road win over the Rams on Oct. 5 in Fort Collins.

All three of Barcoo’s interceptions came in a span of three consecutive defensive snaps.

Barcoo’s first interception occurred with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

On the first play of the Rams’ next possession, Barcoo caught another interception off junior quarterback Patrick O’Brien.

With 13:07 left in the fourth quarter, Barcoo hauled in his third pick – this time off Rams sophomore quarterback Justice McCoy.

The last time an SDSU player had three interceptions in a game was Damontae Kazee against San Diego on Sept. 5, 2015. Barcoo now has the second-most interceptions in the country with four.

Not only did the Aztecs (4-1, 1-1 MWC) allow 10 points, but they also forced four total turnovers.

Senior linebacker Kyahva Tezino forced Rams senior running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. to fumble on the first play of the second half. The ball was recovered by junior defensive back Dwayne Johnson Jr.

The Aztecs were able to put 14 points on the board as a result of Colorado State miscues.

SDSU’s offense played a big role in making sure those turnovers were capitalized upon.

Tezino’s forced fumble gave the Aztecs possession in the red zone. Sophomore wide receiver Kobe Smith caught an eight-yard touchdown pass to extend the Aztecs’ lead to 17-3.

The Aztecs scored off another turnover. This time it was from senior running back Juwan Washington, who caught a three-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.

The game marked Washington’s first action since Sept. 7 when he suffered an ankle injury during the Aztecs’ 23-14 win over UCLA.

Washington finished the night with 85 yards on 22 carries, including the fourth quarter touchdown reception.

But the Aztecs’ success on offense didn’t stop there.

It started on the first play of the game when sophomore wide receiver Kobe Smith caught a 42-yard pass to put the Aztecs in Rams’ territory.

Two plays later, senior quarterback Ryan Agnew connected with Smith from 18 yards, putting the Aztecs on the Rams’ three-yard line. The red zone trip ended up in a 22-yard field goal from redshirt freshman Matt Araiza, giving the Aztecs an early 3-0 lead.

The Aztecs’ fourth drive of the game was capped off by another Smith eight-yard touchdown catch, giving SDSU a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Smith ended the game with seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.