Families see campus this weekend

Every year in October, San Diego State invites students’ families to campus for Family Weekend.

Many students have found this to be one of the most exciting weekends at San Diego State — taking place annually on Oct. 11 and 12 — because it allows them to show their family their everyday life as a college student.

Marine biology junior Sofia Parker said it lgives her the opportunity to show her parents a glimpse of her life as a student at SDSU.

“I am from out of state, so the only times I get to update my parents about my life is over the phone,” Parker said. “This weekend allowed me to actually feel like they can get a visual about what I explain to them over the phone.”

SDSU also hosts events for families to attend. Some of them include a tailgate before the football game and a movie night in the Aztec Student Union.

Many of the events provide informational sessions about on campus clubs and facilities such as sessions like The Pride Center open house and University Library tours.

“I remember thinking this was more of a freshmen event, but I actually got a lot out of it being a sophomore,” Parker said. “I remember going to the Women’s Resource Center open house and learning so much.”

Some parents have explained how family weekend has allowed them to feel more at ease with knowing what SDSU has to offer their children.

Jane Kirshner, a mother of a junior at SDSU, attended family weekend in 2018. She explained how her experience made her feel more involved with her child.

“It can be scary sending your child across the country while also paying tons of money,” Kirshner said. “However, when I went to this event that the school held I was able to not only spend time with my kid, but also experience what she goes through everyday. As a mom, it helped me feel more confident and excited in the school and my little girl.”

The weekend also has staff that can guide families.Katie Thielges, a mother who has attended family weekend the past two years, said how helpful the staff was.

“My daughter and our family are from Long Island, so coming all the way to San Diego for the weekend is a big event,” Thielges said. “However, I remember being guided every step of the way and feeling relaxed throughout the whole weekend. I definitely was able to make the most of it.”

Schedules and prices can be found on at SDSU’s family weekend website.

They also provide travel discounts for hotels and transportation around San Diego.

Natalie Wilson is a junior studying journalism.