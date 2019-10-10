Aztecs’ win streak hits three against Nevada

Junior midfielders Phoebe Leitch (left) and Chloe Frisch (right) celebrate a goal during the Aztecs' 4-1 win over Nevada on Oct. 6 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Junior midfielders Phoebe Leitch (left) and Chloe Frisch (right) celebrate a goal during the Aztecs' 4-1 win over Nevada on Oct. 6 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Junior midfielders Phoebe Leitch (left) and Chloe Frisch (right) celebrate a goal during the Aztecs' 4-1 win over Nevada on Oct. 6 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State women’s soccer’s winning streak has reached three games following a 4-1 victory over Nevada on Oct. 6 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

The win places SDSU in third place in the Mountain West Conference standings with a 3-1 record (4-6-1 overall).

Head coach Mike Friesen said he knows how tough it is to be a student-athlete and is aware that the series of wins have been a huge accomplishment.

“Student-athletes have so much going on in their life and to compete at the highest level every single game is awesome,” Friesen said. “At the same time, we need to celebrate our victories but step back and refocus on one game at a time.”

The Aztecs had a total of 20 shots, including eight shots on goal. Junior midfielder Chloe Frisch opened the Aztecs’ scoring account in the 24th minute with her third goal of the season.

“I also have a hunger right now to score goals,” Frisch said. “You never want to expect anything, you just have to expect that you’ll work hard to win.”

SDSU freshman forward Rachelle Elve began the rally of goals in the second half in the 46th minute, which was assisted by Frisch.

Sophomore forward Taylor Moorehead followed that up with a strike in the 61st minute on an assist from senior forward Darcy Weiser. Junior midfielder Phoebe Leitch went on to yield the Aztecs’ fourth and final goal in the 67th minute.

Nevada had a total of seven shots and four saves, along with a goal seconds after the Aztecs scored its second goal in the 46th minute.

SDSU junior midfielder Malia Kaleiohi ended the game with three shots and one assist.

Kaleohi said knowing the opposition’s tendencies gave the Aztecs a confidence boost.

“We worked on knowing what our opponents’ weaknesses were and how we could expose them,” Kaleohi said. “A huge focus for this week was working on gaps and to keep our winning streak.”

SDSU now faces four upcoming away games, including its first against Boise State on Oct. 11.